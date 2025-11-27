Cowboy Roundup: Madden Thanksgiving sim, NFL Playoff bracket entering Week 13

Happy Thanksgiving, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to another NFL gameday after a short week, as the team looks to extend its winning streak to three games.

It's a high-profile showdown between the Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Dallas is a slight underdog entering Thursday evening's game, but with momentum in their corner, several league pundits believe the Cowboys could pull off the upset win.

A view of Dallas Cowboys fans in turkey helmets before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While we wait to see what the day brings, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

Madden prediction for Thanksgiving game

Madden has spoken. pic.twitter.com/C1urKTvDKs — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) November 26, 2025

Blogging the Boys shared its weekly Madden simulation for the 2025 season, with the Cowboys coming up short against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day. Let's hope reality plays out a little different.

The Cowboys are currently 3.5-point underdogs at home, so the Madden simulation falls right in line with the outlook from the Vegas sportsbook.

NFL Playoff bracket entering Week 13

The NFL shield logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the NFL Playoff bracket entering Week 13, with the Cowboys' hopes for the postseason remaining on life support.

"In the NFC, there are three teams at or above .500 but still on the outside looking in on the top seven playoff spots. In addition to Detroit (7-4) and Carolina (6-6), the Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) dealt themselves back into the mix by upsetting the Eagles on Sunday. Dallas plays Kansas City tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. The Chiefs (6-5) are also sitting in 10th in their conference playoff picture. The Texans, also 6-5, are currently ninth while the Steelers (6-5) sit in eighth."

