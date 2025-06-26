Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders turn heads with 'Tonight Show' performance
The Dallas Cowboys have long been known as 'America's Team'. There's no debate, the franchise is the most popular team in the NFL.
However, it's not only the team on the field that brings so much fanfare to the franchise. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are the most iconic cheer unit in the league.
The cheer squad is nearly more popular than the team, and some years they are more popular than the team.
The Cowboys Cheerleaders have seen a rise in popularity with their hit Netflix series 'America's Sweethearts', which highlighted an unfair pay discrepancy that is supposedly going to be rectified this year.
On Wednesday night, the cheer unit had the opportunity to be a part of The Tonight Show, as the show shared a clip of the team soaking in the iconic talk show.
Not that I can lift my leg that high, but something tells me that show host Jimmy Fallon choreographing a routine with the team would have done mega social media numbers.
The unit put on a spectacular performance for the crowd to the beat of AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck'. The performance is just another reminder that the countdown to football season is on. We get chills around these parts waiting all day for Sunday night. Soon, that will be our reality.
But could you hurry up football season? We need you.
