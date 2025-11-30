When is the Cowboys' next game? 2025 NFL schedule for Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys helped kick off Week 13 of the 2025-26 NFL season as part of the league's Thanksgiving Day triple-header. It marked the 58th time the Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving, with the win over the Kansas City Chiefs extending the team's all-time record to 35-22-1.

Thursday's win over the Chiefs was Dallas' third straight win of November, and the Cowboys will now turn their attention to a crucial stretch of the season that will make or break their playoff hopes.

With the Cowboys sitting on the sideline for Sunday's full slate of games around the league, many fans may be wondering when the team will return to the field in Week 14.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Week 13 rooting guide, Who should fans cheer for on Sunday?

Luckily, fans won't have to wait too long because the team is back on the field with another Thursday game when it travels to Ford Field for an NFC showdown with the Detroit Lions in primetime.

Two electric offenses meet on #TNFonPrime next Thursday! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U96y3DnQ2j — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 29, 2025

While the Cowboys are riding high, the Lions will look to bounce back from a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. It is a crucial game for the playoff picture, with the Cowboys sitting at 6-5-1, while the Lions are 7-5.

The Cowboys and Lions have met 32 times, with Dallas holding a 19-13 edge. In their last 10 meetings, the Cowboys are 7-3, so they hope to keep the momentum rolling.

All the information you need to catch the Week 14 Thursday Night Football action is below.

MORE: Cowboys' playoff odds continue to increase following Week 13 victory

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, Week 14 TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops to pass with pressure from Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 54.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE: Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

How to watch Cowboys at Lions on TNF on Prime

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert loses the ball with Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor at AT&T Stadium | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

To watch Thursday Night Football, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you are not a current subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. After your free trial, Prime costs $14.99 a month.

You can watch on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tablet, connected TVs, and web browsers.

Once you are subscribed or have a trial, you can open the Prime Video app on your device of choice or log in to your Amazon account on your computer. From there, Thursday Night Football will appear on the homepage of Prime Video, or you can locate it in the search bar, sports section, or “Live & Upcoming” carousel. Simply click on the night’s game, and click play.

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Brian Schottenheimer shares secret to making Cowboys hottest team in NFL

George Pickens' projected contract, salary ranks in NFL's top 10 highest-paid WRs

Dak Prescott sees unlimited potential for Cowboys amid improbable run