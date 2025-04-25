Jerry Jones already made things awkward with Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker
In life, there are few things that can be considered absolute certainties — death, taxes, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying something awkward whenever a microphone is around.
The day after Dallas took Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall in the 2025 NFL draft, Jones was true to form.
Jones was discussing the outlook of the offensive line with Booker, joining Cooper Beebe and Tyler Smith. Instead of saying something normal about controlling the line of scrimmage, Jones went right for the Tush Push comment.
Jones is, of course, referencing the play made famous by the team's NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have mastered this play, but they've tried to use the name "The Brotherly Shove."
That hasn't stuck the way Tush Push has, and while it's a term that's been used often, it was typical odd timing from Jones. It's also a terrible idea for the Cowboys to consider using that play.
Dak Prescott was given a contract worth $60 million per season, the richest deal in the NFL. He's also coming off hamstring surgery, which is the third serious injury he's had in his career. That being said, it's not the best idea to put him in the middle of a pile and start pushing on his...well...tush.
