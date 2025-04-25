NFL analyst gives Cowboys first-round selection surprising grade
The Dallas Cowboys went with an offensive lineman in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft by taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall. The move was met with frustration after Cowboys nation had their hearts set on a wide receiver.
It was also graded poorly by several outlets, since guard wasn't seen as a huge need. Chad Reuter, however, is a fan.
Reuter released his grade for all 32 picks in Round 1 and gave Dallas a B+ for selecting Booker. He praised his leadership, saying he will be able to replace what Zack Martin gave them. He then added that his intelligence and pass protection will help the Cowboys succeed.
"Booker's intelligence and toughness should help the Cowboys’ running game right away. He's been a sturdy pass protector, too, as college defenders found it difficult to get around his wide frame. He did not impress in pre-draft athletic testing, however, so he'll have to show those numbers are not predictive of how he'll handle NFL speed." — Reuter, NFL.com
To be fair, Booker is a safe pick and the chances of him failing are slim. He was the consensus No. 1 guard in the draft and will start from day one.
The concern comes down to whether or not the Cowboys can address their remaining needs at wide receiver and running back. That could be an issue, but shouldn't be held against Booker.
