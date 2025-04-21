Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
The Dallas Cowboys are just days away from welcoming the 2025 rookie class after making their selections in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Dallas enters the week with 10 picks, including several rounds with multiple selections.
The Cowboys are without a fourth-round pick, which was sent to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
The team is also without one of their fifth-round compensatory picks, which was shipped to the New England Patriots during the free agency period for new backup quarterback Joe Milton III.
So when is Dallas scheduled to be on the clock barring any trades on draft day?
A full look at the Cowboys' draft capital entering the week can be seen below.
List of Dallas Cowboys' picks entering 2025 NFL draft week
- Round 1: Pick 12 (No. 12 overall)
- Round 2: Pick 12 (No. 44 overall)
- Round 3: Pick 12 (No. 76 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 12 (No. 149 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 38 (No. 174 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 28 (No. 204 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 35 (No. 211 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 1 (No. 217 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 23 (No. 239 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 31 (No. 247 overall)
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
