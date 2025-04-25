New Cowboys pick Tyler Booker has big shoes to fill
The Dallas Cowboys have their newest member of the team on the roster, and his name is Tyler Booker.
Booker comes to the Cowboys from Alabama, and he'll be expected to slide into the offensive line to replace Zack Martin, who retired after 11 seasons with the team earlier this offseason.
Dallas could have gone with a sexier pick at No. 12, taking Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden or cornerback Jahdae Barron, but the team opted to fill in a need on the offensive line with Booker.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys lose out on top target, Panthers take Tetairoa McMillan
Booker was a captain at Alabama, and that leadership will come in handy when he arrives in Dallas.
"Once he took the starting left guard role, he held that title for the next two seasons in Tuscaloosa and raked in double-digit accolades over that span. But perhaps the most meaningful to him was being named a co-captain this past season," Alabama Crimson Tide On SI contributor Hunter De Siver wrote.
"Fellow Alabama teammates mentioned throughout 2024-25 that although there were four captains, Booker was the clear-cut ultimate leader both during practice and on game day. His abilities as a role model and his stout blocking on the field are big reasons why he'll be one of the first Crimson Tide prospects taken off the 2025 NFL Draft board."
MORE: Meet Tyler Booker: Dallas Cowboys No. 12 Overall NFL Draft Pick
Booker may not be the fan's favorite right after the draft, but if he can fill in and do his job at a high level, he will win over the fanbase rather quickly.
