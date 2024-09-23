Jerry Jones explains why Cowboys didn't pursue Derrick Henry
The Dallas Cowboys fell at home for the second consecutive week. The Baltimore Ravens came into AT&T Stadium and raced out to an early lead before holding off a late push from the Cowboys to earn a 28-25 win.
Once again, a glaring weakness for the Cowboys was the weak and inconsistent running game.
The Dallas backfield finished the game with just 51 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries, averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
MORE: Derrick Henry reminds Cowboys fans what could've been in Dallas backfield
The Ravens, meanwhile, rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Baltimore's backfield was led by Derrick Henry with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
Baltimore signed Henry, who lives in Dallas, as a free agent this offseason.
It was a harsh reminder to Cowboys fans that they could have had a back like Henry leading the way if the front office would've been aggressive. After the game, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about the team's decision not to pursue a high-profile free agent at the position and he had a simple answer: the team couldn't afford him.
Henry signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Ravens.
It's frustrating to see the lack of moves made by the team in the offseason at an obvious position of need and even more frustrating to see the front office refuse to acknowledge the roster's weakness.
Without a consistent running game, more pressure falls on the shoulder of Dak Prescott to carry the offense.
That's what he was paid the big bucks to do, but a little bit of help would be nice.
Up next for the Cowboys is a quick turnaround and trip to the Tri-State area. Dallas will return to action on Thursday, September 26, to take on the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.
