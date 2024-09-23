Derrick Henry reminds Cowboys fans what could've been in Dallas backfield
The Dallas Cowboys came up just short in their quest for an epic comeback over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. After the Cowboys' remarkable fourth-quarter play, the Ravens squeaked out the 28-25 victory.
However, even if the Cowboys would have completed the comeback, the team was outplayed for 45 minutes, and one of the biggest reasons was the Ravens' running game.
Derrick Henry made sure that anyone who thought his best days were behind him would be eating crow after his performance on Sunday.
Henry carried the ball 25 times for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns. The performance was two black eyes for the Cowboys, as the franchise had the opportunity to bring Henry to Dallas before the season but decided not to.
Yes, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones felt that Ezekiel Elliot would bring more to the team this season than Henry. On Sunday, Elliot finished the game against the Ravens with 6 yards on 3 carries.
Not the best stat line for a game where Cowboys fans were hoping to see a sign of life in the running game.
It's not that fans needed more ammunition to blame Jones for how he structured this roster, but Henry's performance on Sunday in Dallas was a great reminder of how different this offense could have looked with him on the roster.
