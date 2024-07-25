Jerry Jones says the most without saying anything at all
The first press conference to kick off the 2024 season for the Dallas Cowboys went as you would imagine if your imagination was filled with all the worst nightmares for the team.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked how the franchise got to this moment. A moment in time where three star players are seeking high-paid deals, or how three straight 12-5 seasons have resulted in zero deep playoff runs.
Jones answered those concerns in the only way he knew how. He didn't.
While Jones took credit for the decisions made up to this point, his response will stand the test of time.
"I know that I have had a lot of mistakes in these years. But the same guys making this decision that has the Cowboys and really got there by the skin of my teeth. And it was a miracle that I was able to pull it off. A miracle. But the same imagination, the same risk-taking, the same taking risks but being pragmatic, being inconsistent, sometimes looking like you're a Mississippi riverboat gambler and sometime looking like you're trying to guard the national ball. Those inconsistencies are how we got here. Now that is what you're seeing going on right now. And I don't know for sure if it's going to work. But I am giving it everything I've got.- Jerry Jones
I have no idea what any of that means, but you could probably slap that on a meme of George Washington crossing the Delaware, and your uncle will have it posted to his Facebook by the morning.
It looks like Cowboys camp will be the gift that keeps on giving.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Costly Choice: How much could CeeDee Lamb's holdout cost Dallas Cowboys star?
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc