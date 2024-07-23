Latest CeeDee Lamb holdout news with training camp set to begin
It was always likey that CeeDee Lamb's offseason holdout would continue into training camp, and that's now all but certain with the Dallas Cowboys jetting out west today.
A report from the Dallas Morning News shared details about the team's charter flight to Oxnard, and two Cowboys stars will not be on it: Lamb and Dak Prescott.
Don't worry about Prescott, however, because he is already in the area working out, but the Lamb news is the strongest sign yet that the holdout continues.
Lamb will also be missing from the flight. Club officials don’t anticipate he’ll join the team until an extension is reached.- David Moore, Dallas Morning News
It’s difficult to put a timetable on when the impasse will be resolved. Lamb wasn’t part of the Cowboys offseason program. The receiver’s absence, along with a bleeding of veteran talent in free agency, fed into the frustration and anger that seemed to fester in the Cowboys fan base after a stunning playoff defeat to Green Bay.
It wouldn't be a Dallas Cowboys offseason without some drama.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He is undeniably one of the NFL's best, and he's willing to wait for the team to pay him as one.
But how long? Let's hope he's ready to go for the regular season.
