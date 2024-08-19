Marist Liufau: Dallas Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason
Marist Liufau showcased his potential as a dynamic and physical linebacker against the Raiders on Saturday night.
Throughout the game, he was always around the ball with his ability to read plays and react quickly. His aggressive playing style, often described as “hair on fire,” was very apparent as he flew all over the field against the Raiders.
One of the standout moments of the game was Liufau knifing through the line to make a tackle for a short gain (at 1:35 in the video above). He finished the game with two assisted tackles, but his impact went beyond the stat sheet. This kind of performance is exactly what the Cowboys needed from Liufau. He played much better this week than he did in his preseason debut against the Rams.
He did have one negative snap (15 second mark in the video above) where he didn't stay wide enough and allowed a big run through his gap. But besides that one rep, he played well.
Liufau’s performance against the Raiders was a promising sign for the Cowboys’ defense. His ability to make plays and his relentless energy on the field give hope that he could be a valuable asset to their linebacker room this season.
Marist Liufau’s showing in the preseason game against the Raiders was a step in the right direction. If he can continue to improve like this every week, Dallas might have a special player on their hands soon.
