Cowboys' Marist Liufau has family ties with NFL record-setting WR
Dallas Cowboys rookie Marist Liufau has been turning heads since arriving in Frisco for the team's first rookie minicamp.
Liufau, who was a third-round pick out of Notre Dame, has been earning the respect of Cowboys veteran linebackers and the coaching staff. There is a belief that Liufau could make an immediate impact in Big D. .
And, if his family ties are any. indication, Cowboys fans could be in for a huge treat.
Liufau is cousins with Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nucua, who earned a Pro Bowl nod during his rookie campaign.
Nacua also set the NFL rookie single-season records for receptions and receiving yards with 105 and 1,648, respectively. His record-setting performances carried over to the postseason when he broke the rookie record for most receiving yards in a playoff game with 181 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s one of the highest bars you could probably set as a rookie, so thanks to Puka for that,” Liufau said, via the Dallas Morning News. “That’s definitely a high bar that Puka has set.”
Cowboys fans can only hope for a fraction of the success to continue running in the family. .
Liufau has additional ties to a former NFL linebacker.
He attended Punahou High School in Honolulu, the same high school as fellow Notre Dame star Manti Te'o. The school also produced late Cowboys lineman and three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Tuinei.
Liufau has Te'o to rely on as he makes the jump from college to the pros.
“He’s been a huge mentor for me,” Liufau said. “His thing is this, ‘Let me know if you need anything bro.’”
The Cowboys will report to Oxnard, California, for training camp on July 24. We will have to see how the linebacker competition turns out.
Liafau joins Kendricks, Clark, and DeMarvion Overshown in a linebacking corps that looks drastically different than what we saw last year, and that could be a good thing.
