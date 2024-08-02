Micah Parsons addresses scrutiny, emphasizes winning culture
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons addressed the media today, delving into the scrutiny he faces due to the team's recent lack of playoff success. Parsons acknowledged the high expectations that come with playing for the Cowboys.
“I get a lot," Parsons said. "But you know, scrutiny is because you earn scrutiny. It’s the expectations. You'd have to be blind to say that you don't have expectations wearing a star. That’s why I say there’s a delusion factor. They say it’s OK not to win or act like those losses don’t hurt or don’t matter. That’s delusional to me. Because it’s earned."
He emphasized his unwavering commitment to winning, expressing frustration with any perception that he doesn't strive for victory. Parsons highlighted the sacrifices he makes and the love he has for the game.
MORE: Biggest surprises & disappointments from Week 1 of training camp
“This is a winning program that fans expect to win," Parsons said. "We expect to win. It just hurts me when they think I don't try to win. People don't know how much I love this game and what I put into the game just so we can win."
Parsons also acknowledged the complexities of the NFL, noting that sometimes opponents simply outplay the Cowboys. He pointed to instances where opposing teams make better adjustments, execute superior game plans, or have players who simply perform at an exceptionally high level.
“The reality is, sometimes you are out-coached, sometimes you are out-schemed," Parsons said.
"Sometimes people have the answers for what you dial up, and there’s nothing you can do. And the game plan you thought they were going to come out in, they come out different. That’s the reality of the NFL. It is physical. You need speed, you need strength, all that stuff. But so much of it is mental IQ."
“The reality is, sometimes their team makes better plays," Parsons added. "They make the splash plays, they make the deep shots, they make the best contested catch. They do a better job containing CeeDee or whether it was Tony Pollard, but that’s just the reality of the situation."
