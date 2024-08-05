Micah Parsons starts campaign to raise his Madden NFL 25 rating
In just a few short days, Dallas Cowboys fans will be able to play as their favorite team in the newest edition of Madden. Madden 25 is set to drop worldwide on August 16.
Player ratings have been the topic of discussion for the last few weeks. Micah Parsons leads the way for the Cowboys as the highest-rated player on the roster at a 98 overall.
However, 98 isn't good enough, as Parsons has now begun his campaign to become a 99.
EA Sports tweeted out that now is the time for fans to call into the Ratings Hotline to let them know which players need improvement. Parsons wasted little time jumping on the tweet by asking fans to call in now to get him to the 99 overall rating he wants and probably deserves.
Parsons's career accolades are already more than most people earn in a whole career, which was earned in just three seasons for the former Penn State star.
On Monday, Parsons helped EA Sports give fans a first look at the latest edition of Madden. While Madden is normally a highly anticipated release every year, it could be taking a back seat to the return of the college football video game series.
Either way, EA Sports is swimming in the cash, so it shouldn't hurt to give Parsons what he wants.
