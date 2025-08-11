Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract saga gets grim update with no end in sight
Dallas Cowboys Nation isn't going to like the latest update about the ongoing Micah Parsons contract debacle, as Jerry Jones' gross mishandling of the situation continues to make things worse.
NFL insider Adam Schefter provided the latest update on Parsons during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, and it paints a grim picture.
Schefter made it clear that there is no resolution in sight, and his status for the Week One opener against the Philadelphia Eagles is more unclear than ever.
"No deal in sight. If there's no deal in sight... what's going to happen? Is Micah going to play in the opener? We've already heard Jerry Jones wonder about whether Micah would be out there on opening day," Schefter said.
He continued, "What would be the Cowboys' plan here? Well, if obviously they can't get a long-term deal done, and the two sides are not even talking about it right now, then they can always have Micah this year... if he plays. And they have the franchise tag after this year.
"They'd have the franchise tag the next year. They have his rights, essentially, for three years. At some point in time, you have to wonder if they would look to trade him."
Dallas has stood firm in their stance that there are no plans to trade the disgruntled pass rusher, but it gets to a certain point that the relationship is too fractured to continue and its best for everyone to part ways.
Hopefully, it won't get to that point, but that seems to be the way momentum is going with Jones' stubbornness and lack of urgency to get a deal done.
"Now they've been very opposed to that idea, publicly saying, we're not interested in trading him," Schefter continued. "He's not going to be dealt. But you can't not sign the guy and then you can't not trade him. It's one or the other. Either you're going to work on a long-term deal, which they haven't done with him, or you're going to have to explore other options. Which they haven't yet, but there are people around the league who wonder if they'll get to that point in time.
"Clearly, the status quo, the way it is right now, is not going to hold up. And so I think both sides are disappointed with the other side; we're waiting to see where this goes. And there's no deal in sight right now."
Parsons entered the offseason saying he'd like to get a deal done early, even suggesting he would take a discount to help the team be active in free agency. Then, he showed up to the first voluntary workout of the season like he said he would.
Parsons continued to act in good faith, attending mandatory minicamp and showing up for training camp, but he wasn't rewarded, and is still waiting. Jerry Jones dragged his feet too long, and that's the only reason things have gotten to this point. There is no one for Jones to blame other than the man in the mirror.
