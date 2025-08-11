Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency
Following a terrible season running the ball in 2024, the Dallas Cowboys overhauled their running back corps this season.
Dallas signed veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, then selected Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL draft. They also have Deuce Vaughn and fullback Hunter Luepke in the mix as well.
While the Cowboys hope someone in that group will emerge as a featured back, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine says they could just as easily be in the market for another free agent in 2026. If so, he believes Tyler Allgeier of the Atlanta Falcons should be their primary target.
”Tyler Allgeier is a key name in an interesting free-agent class of running backs. He's been the thumper who complements Bijan Robinson over the last two seasons, but he could be seeking a bigger role in free agency,” Ballentine said.
“Dallas could provide that with him playing thunder to Blue's lightning in 2026.”
A fifth-round pick out of BYU in 2022, Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards as a rookie. He took a backseat to Bijan Robinson in 2023, but still has 1,327 yards over the past two seasons.
He hasn’t offered a ton in the passing game, but his 220-pound frame would be a welcome addition along with Blue. Hopefully, someone will emerge this season for the Cowboys, but if not, this is an interesting name to watch.
