3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise
The Dallas Cowboys have played one preseason game and have two more to go before their regular season begins.
Those final two games will be vital for players trying to make the initial 53-man roster. With plenty of competition throughout the depth chart, many camp battles will come down to the wire.
MORE: Joe Milton gets important vote of confidence after struggles in Cowboys debut
This could include a few veterans signed in free agency this offseason. Here’s a look at three such players who could be released before taking a regular season snap with the franchise.
Saahdiq Charles, G
Searching for depth after the retirement of Zack Martin, Dallas signed offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles. Following a brief retirement, Charles was ready to give it another shot at making an NFL roster.
Even with Tyler Booker being added in the NFL draft following his signing, the loss of fellow guard Rob Jones helped Charles in his quest to make the team. Unfortunately, a knee injury could set him back and the solid performance from T.J. Bass this weekend could push him too far down the depth chart to recover.
Perrion Winfrey, DT
Late in the offseason, Dallas signed former USFL standout Perrion Winfrey, who stood out during their first preseason game. Winfrey has a chance to make the roster, but it’s not going to be easy.
Dallas has a lot of depth at the position and unless they move on from Mazi Smith, Winfrey might be a victim of the numbers game.
Miles Sanders, RB
Looking for more talent at the running back spot, Dallas added Miles Sanders in free agency this offseason. A former division rival, Sanders may never get the chance to play for America’s Team in the regular season.
Despite a strong start to camp, Sanders is falling down the depth chart. He’s been sidelined by an injury while rookie Phil Mafah has taken advantage of his absence. Unless Sanders gets healthy soon and puts on a show, he could be on the way out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
Joe Milton gets important vote of confidence after struggles in Cowboys debut
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie