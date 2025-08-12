Jerry Jones embraces Cowboys' villain role in NFL with latest comments
The Dallas Cowboys are always in the headlines, and the more team owner, Jerry Jones, speaks, the more you understand why.
A franchise that has long been known as "America's Team" will soon have a new documentary on Netflix dropping later this month about the franchise's iconic run in the 1990s.
On Monday night, the documentary got the star treatment with its premiere in Los Angeles. During the event, Jones spoke with those in attendance about how the rest of the world may see the Cowboys.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons will benefit from Jerry Jones' Emmitt Smith lesson
During the conversation, Jones said he cares about the fans who want to see the team succeed and those who want to see the team lose badly.
Love or hate the team, Jones said the interest in the franchise is really all that matters. Basically, these comments were something that we have all known for a long time, but the quiet part has now been said out loud.
Jones has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last few offseasons. The front office's inability to make a deal with their star players will bring attention.
MORE: Cowboys legend sounds off on Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones contract debacle
However, maybe that is all on purpose.
The Cowboys move the needle, and it appears Jones is the one pulling the strings as we all craft headlines for the most popular team in the league.
