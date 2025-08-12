Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones knew that he would come face-to-face with select members of the media on Monday night when he strolled onto the blue carpet for a special Netflix premiere event.
Jones and some of the most iconic players from the 1990s Cowboys dynasty were in attendance to promote the upcoming Netflix docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,
The 10-part docuseries, which will premiere on Tuesday, August 19, will focus on the story of Jerry Jones buying the NFL franchise and leading it to a dynasty in the 1990s.
MORE: Cowboys legend sounds off on Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones contract debacle
As Jones made his way down the carpet, he was asked by several reporters about the biggest thing hanging over his franchise's head. No, not reliving the past for the world's streaming giant, but the ongoing saga with superstar defender Micah Parsons.
Jones was specifically asked by Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram whether it was a bigger risk to trade Parsons or pay him the long-term deal that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
MORE: Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
Usually you would expect Jones to ramble incoherently for several minutes before giving a non-answer, but this time, he was straight to the point.
For once, he's not wrong, and that may have been the least controversial thing he has ever said about the ongoing situation. Let's hope this starts the trend of not speaking negatively about his star players in the media.
MORE: Michael Irvin crashes Jerry Jones, wife's photo-op at premiere event for Netflix doc
Because we all know how that's been going with Parsons so far. Spoiler alert: It's not great.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of NFL preseason
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie