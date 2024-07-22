Micah Parsons reacts to PFF ranking for upcoming season
Every good pro athlete knows how to use disrespect as a motivator, especially the greatest competitor of all time. The Dallas Cowboys may not have a maniacal superstar quite on Michael Jordan's level, but their best player does have a bit of that required a prove to everybody I'm the greatest kind of mentality.
He's not even satisfied being ranked the second-best player in the NFL at his position.
Pro Football Focus has gone through every position in the game this offseason, ranking the top 32 talents at each spot. When it came time to rank the edge defenders, PFF had Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett in the top spot, followed by Micah Parsons of the Cowboys. Here's what they had to say about number 11 in their blurb.
"Garrett was the top dog in pass rushing for 2023, but Parsons was right on his heels with a 93.7 pass-rush grade and a 24.2% pass-rush win rate. 2023 was the third straight season of Parsons earning an elite pass-rush grade. He has been consistently unblockable since coming to the NFL."
Unblockable is pretty high praise for any defender, but if you think that would satisfy Parsons you would be wrong. When PFF combined the edge rushers with interior linemen, Parsons still came in second place.
Here's how he reacted to those rankings on X earlier this week.
To be fair Garrett does have a pretty strong case to be called the league's best defender overall, but Parsons has plenty of time to eventually prove he's the superior defender. It's easy to forget given how much he has accomplished, but remember he is only entering his fourth season in the NFL and hasn't even hit his peak yet, having just turned 25 years old.
Once he does, watch out.
