Micah Parsons terrorizing Cowboys' O in camp & he's just getting started
Micah Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the league.
The Dallas Cowboys edge rusher got off to a lackluster start in camp after missing OTAs and minicamp, but he has since picked up where he left off last season and is making impact plays all around the field during training camp in Oxnard.
Parsons has expressed his excitement to work in new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's system, and Zimmer's way of utilizing Parsons all over the field has been paying off in a big way.
MORE: Micah Parsons reveals daily bonding routine with Mike Zimmer
Following Monday's practice, Parsons spoke with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and said it is "over" for the offense for the rest of camp now that he's found his groove.
"Yeah, it’s pretty much over and I’m in rhythm now," Parsons said. "The first few days. I haven’t played in seven, eight months. I mean, I know my angles. I feel like I’m in week four right now. I’m in rhythm. There’s nothing they can do. They might as well start chipping, sliding, or it’s gonna be a long day here.
"If they don’t chip, there will be a five, six sack day every day. It’s pretty much over. I’m gonna tell you that right now. This is this is what it’s gonna keep looking."
Parsons said that he has cut weight to be faster and quicker in Zimmer's new scheme, and it's clearly paying off on the field.
MORE: Micah Parsons reveals weight loss; down to college playing weight
The former Penn State star is one of the Cowboys superstars in line for a new contract, but he has shown a willingness to be patient and wait for his turn.
After all, the way things are playing out, he could end up as the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL when his time comes.
Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. With his game kicking into high gear in camp, it will be exciting to see if he can improve on those numbers while anchoring the team's defense in 2024.
