Micah Parsons reveals weight loss; down to college playing weight
Micah Parsons is one of the Dallas Cowboys superstars who is in line for a blockbuster contract, and he's making sure he will be able to put his best foot forward in 2024 as he embraces a new role.
With training camp underway, Parsons has been moving around the formation as part of new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's scheme.
One of the biggest changes for the All-Pro edge rusher is an increase in off-ball snaps.
Micah Parsons reveals daily bonding routine with Mike Zimmer
Parsons has embraced the versatile role and has made sure he will be lighter on his feet when the season begins. When speaking to reporters, Parsons revealed a 10-pound weight loss that takes him back to the 240 pounds he weighed as a star at Penn State.
"I'm going to be all over, man. At the end of the day, they got to find me. That's what I train for. There are some days I would go into the gym and do 500, 600 reps. It's that muscle endurance, that conditioning that you're training for. The long haul," Parsons said, via Saad Yousuf of The Athletic.
"Great trainers and great people helped me understand that more weight doesn't always mean a positive thing. It's just how you train."
Moving Parsons around the field is going to cause nightmares for opposing offenses.
It will make it harder to scheme around Parsons, and the Cowboys can use his versatility to find the mismatches. And now that he's lighter and can be quicker and faster, the possibilities are endless.
Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks.
