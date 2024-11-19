Mike McCarthy believes if Cowboys keep 'banging away,' good things will happen
The Dallas Cowboys did not become 3-7 overnight. It took poor execution, injuries, and just being out performed on a weekly basis. The fanbase has become venomous about their outlook on this season, and they have every right to be.
Monday night's loss to the Houston Texans was just another game in which the Cowboys were beaten before the game had even started. What makes things worse? Head coach Mike McCarthy can't pinpoint how the season got to this point.
Jon Machota of The Athletic listened intently to the words McCarthy had to say after the Cowboys primetime loss.
“Our problem isn’t effort. It’s not ever during the week. I haven’t seen that. We’re not making critical plays. I’m disappointed. I’m frustrated for our guys because I know how much they put into this. We just got to keep banging away here,” McCarthy told reporters.
Does not making critical plays mean failing a fake punt inside the opponent's 35 in the first quarter? If it does, then this team is definitely missing out on critical plays. The fake punt showed me one thing: this team is desperate to find a spark, but it appears there's no end in sight.
