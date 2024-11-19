Cowboys Country

Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired

It seems as if Mike McCarthy and John Fassel are trying to jump off the Dallas Cowboys sinking ship.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel
Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
This season has gotten away from the Dallas Cowboys. They're 3-6 on the year and struggling once again on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans.

Dallas surrendered two touchdowns on the opening drive with Joe Mixon gashing them for a 45-yard score. That was after a 77-yarder from Nico Collins on the opening snap was waived off due to a penalty.

MORE: AT&T Stadium suffers another mishap ahead of Cowboys-Texans MNF clash

The Cowboys responded with a terrible series that should have ended with a punt on fourth down. Apparently, that wasn't a bad enough ending for them as they decided to dial up a fake punt, with punter Bryan Anger hitting Juanyeh Thomas on a pass that went for four yards on fourth-and-nine.

This wasn't the first time they attempted a terrible fake. Just a couple of weeks ago in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Anger threw an incompletion that was tough to watch.

At that time, it felt as though the entire coaching staff was putting themselves on the hot seat. Now, you have to wonder if they're actively trying to get fired. Perhaps they're ready to leave the implosion in Dallas and get paid to sit at home.

It would be hard to blame them if that was the case.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

