Report of Mike McCarthy being 'fed up' with Jerry Jones gets refuted
A report this week made waves with the suggestion that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is getting "fed up" with Jerry Jones. The report pointed to the Cowboys' lack of urgency with contract extensions with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, along with the lack of moves in free agency.
However, that report is now being refuted.
The Dallas Morning News spoke to people within the Cowboys organization that referred to the report as "overly dramatic."
Despite downplaying that McCarthy is "fed up" with Jones, the relationship between the head coach and team executives still has its rough patches.
MORE: Will Jerry Jones fire Mike McCarthy during season?
"Some of McCarthy’s issues have more to do with how the Cowboys do business, regardless of the coach, and are a byproduct of dealing with today’s players," the report states.
"An example of this is Micah Parsons. McCarthy was irked the Cowboys’ star pass rusher didn’t show up for the early stages of the voluntary offseason program while new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer was implementing a new scheme."
McCarthy was also upset with the Cowboys' handling of Ezekiel Elliott, who they signed after the NFL Draft this spring. McCarthy was reportedly anxious about losing Elliott to another team.
McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract and hopes to land a contract extension after leading the Cowboys to three straight 12-win seasons.
McCarthy hired agent Don Yee during the offseason to represent him in negotiations.
Ultimately, McCarthy's future in Dallas will depend on how the team performs this season. If they have another disappointing postseason run, Jerry Jones and company will likely look elsewhere for a head coach for 2025.
