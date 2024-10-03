Mike McCarthy's homecoming as Cowboys prepare for battle vs. Steelers
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy as he leads his team into Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 5 of the NFL season on Sunday Night Football.
Born and raised in the Steel City, McCarthy is very familiar with the passionate fan base and the storied history of the Steelers franchise.
McCarthy’s return to Pittsburgh holds added significance the veteran coach was a former assistant coach at the University of Pittsburgh from 1989-1992.
Even bigger, McCarthy will face off against Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, a familiar foe from his days as head coach of the Green Bay Packers.
The two long-time and Super Bowl-winning coaches squared off in Super Bowl XLV in 2010, with McCarthy’s Packers emerging victorious with a 31-25 win over Tomlin’s Steelers at AT&T Stadium.
The victory secured Green Bay’s fourth and most recent Super Bowl championship in franchise history.
“When I go back there, they always say, ‘If we had to lose one, we’re glad it was to you,’” McCarthy said, reflecting on his connection to Pittsburgh. “That speaks to being from there.”
McCarthy’s ties to the city run deep, and he has fond memories of growing up a Steelers fan. Despite the opposing colors of a rival team he now wears, McCarthy carries a sense of pride and appreciation for his hometown team.
As the Cowboys prepare to take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated matchup, McCarthy will undoubtedly be motivated to put on a strong performance in front of his hometown crowd.
