Reliving the thrilling 2016 Cowboys vs. Steelers NFL classic
The last time Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott faced the Pittsburgh Steelers, it resulted in one of the most memorable matchups in the Dallas Cowboys-Steelers rivalry—at least in the regular season.
The two teams have faced each other three times on the game’s biggest stage in the Super Bowl, but this particular encounter added another chapter to their storied rivalry.
The Dallas Cowboys entered the game riding a seven-game winning streak, while the Steelers were in dire need of a victory at 4-4. Both teams fought valiantly in a thrilling 35-30 showdown, highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott delivering the best performance of his career.
Their 2016 matchup featured multiple Hall of Famers and franchise legends on both sides. The Dallas Cowboys showcased a talented roster with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Sean Lee, DeMarcus Lawrence, and their formidable offensive line, making it a game to remember.
The Steelers roster boasted star players like Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Ryan Shazier, James Harrison, and Lawrence Timmons.
The stars certainly shone in this game, with Dak Prescott completing 22 of 32 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Dez Bryant made his mark with six catches for 116 yards, including a spectacular 50-yard touchdown. While, Jason Witten contributed with six receptions for 59 yards
Ezekiel Elliott was the player of the game, racking up over 200 yards from scrimmage on just 23 touches and scoring three touchdowns. His first touchdown was a memorable moment for Cowboys fans, as he took a screen pass 83 yards to the house. He also added a 14-yard rushing touchdown and a electric 32-yard rushing touchdown to win it for Dallas.
The Steelers' big three also put on a show despite the loss. Ben Roethlisberger completed 37 of 46 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.
Le'Veon Bell contributed significantly with 17 carries for 57 yards and a rushing touchdown, along with nine receptions for 77 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Meanwhile, Antonio Brown had an incredible performance, racking up 14 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown.
As the Cowboys prepare for Sunday Night Football, they lead the all-time series against the Steelers with 17 wins to 16. Will Pittsburgh even the score, or can Dallas clinch a crucial victory to regain momentum and move above .500?
