NFC East Power Rankings heading into Week 7: How far did the Cowboys tumble?

A dreadful week for the Cowboys has the team looking up in the NFC East.

It was not a banner weekend for the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles were the only team to win in the division, and, well, you know what happened to the Dallas Cowboys. However, the show must go on.

Here is the NFC East power ranking heading into the Cowboys' bye week.

4. New York Giants

Someone actually sold the NFL on allowing the New York Giants to play the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime. Fans were gifted with a nightcap stinker, and the Giants continue to be the basement dweller of the division after their 17-7 loss on Sunday night.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Do you know how bad the Giants have to be to still be behind a team that lost 47-9? The Cowboys looked like a youth flag football team in their beating at the hands of the Detroit Lions. This bye week will last a lifetime for the fanbase.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The lone winner of the NFC East in Week 6, the Eagles took down the Cleveland Browns in one of the most boring games I've ever watched.

While the Eagles got the win, they did nothing in terms of making a statement in the process.

1. Washington Commanders

To sum up the dumpster fire of a weekend for the NFC East, the Washington Commanders keep the top spot even after losing to the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have become one of the hottest teams in the league, while the Commanders have become the biggest surprise.

In defeat, the Commanders still show the most promise out of every team in the NFC East. Who would have thought?

