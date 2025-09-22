NFC East power rankings Week 4, Dallas Cowboys falling apart as Eagles soar
All four teams in the NFC East played on Sunday, and two of them had a great time.
The Philadelphia Eagles overcame a huge deficit to steal a win over the Los Angeles Rams, while the Washington Commanders ran all over the Las Vegas Raiders. As for the Dallas Cowboys, they were blown out by the Chicago Bears in one of the worst games of the weekend.
Sunday Night Football gave us the New York Giants against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Giants hung with them until the second half. With all the dust settled from the weekend, lets see how the Week 4 NFC East power rankings look.
4. New York Giants (0-3)
The Giants had a shot at knocking off the Cowboys in Week 2, but Brandon Aubrey had different plans. They were down by just three this weekend at halftime against Kansas City, but lost 22-9.
The Giants still aren’t very good and the fact they scored so much on the Cowboys highlights how bad the defense is in Dallas.
3. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)
This was about as bad a performance as the Cowboys could have hoped for. They went into Week 3 with a chance to prove doubters wrong. Brian Schottenheimer could have secured a win over Ben Johnson, the man whom Jerry Jones was implored to pursue as head coach.
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus also had a shot at revenge, facing the team that fired him with five games remaining in 2024. None of that happened as they were blown out 31-14.
We can pretend the Micah Parsons trade is to blame, but even he wouldn't be able to salvage this defense. Even if he could, the struggles on defense are masking the fact that this offense is inconsistent and just scored 14 points on a defense that gave up 52 the week prior.
2. Washington Commanders (2-1)
The Washington Commanders were without star quarterback Jayden Daniels and still scored 41 points in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They racked up 201 yards on the ground and their defense recorded five sacks. They're the only team in the NFC East who can threaten the Eagles right now.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)
The Philadelphia Eagles somehow improved to 3-0 on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams had a 26-7 lead but fell behind 27-26 when DeVonta Smith caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.
Los Angeles moved into field goal range but had their game-winning kick blocked, and Jordan Davis ran the ball back for a touchdown. That was their second blocked field goal of the game, as Jalen Carter kept the Rams from icing things with a 36-yarder prior to the Smith touchdown.
This team is confident, loaded with talent, and full of self-confidence. They're No. 1 in the NFC East and could be a threat to return to the Super Bowl.