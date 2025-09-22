Cowboys WR George Pickens goes viral for sideline meltdown in loss to Bears
Dallas Cowboys players and coaches alike have spoken highly of wide receiver George Pickens since the offseason after acquiring him in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It didn't take long for him to become a fan favorite in Arlington, but with the regular season now underway, the positivity that tends to come with every offseason is being tested.
Pickens and the Cowboys hit an early-season low in Week 3's brutal 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, and the standout wide receiver was partly to blame.
While the Cowboys secondary was the primary reason for the dreadful loss, Pickens didn't exactly help Dallas' chances at the start of the fourth quarter after dropping a perfectly-placed pass from Dak Prescott that bounced up in the air and into the arms of Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds at the Chicago 27-yard line.
After the critical turnover, cameras caught Pickens on the sideline slamming his helmet onto the ground in frustration as teammates attempted to calm him down.
With the Cowboys in position to cut in to the deficit, Pickens' mishap ended what was Dallas' last real chance at putting together a comeback. The offense failed to score for the entire second half despite getting into the red zone on the game's final two drives.
It wasn't all bad for Pickens, who had a one-handed touchdown grab in the first half that allowed the Cowboys to tie the game at 14-14 after a two-point conversion. He finished with five catches for 68 yards and the score while serving as Dallas' WR1 after CeeDee Lamb exited early with an ankle injury.
Though Lamb avoided long-term injury, it's unlikely he will be 100 percent headed into Week 4's highly-anticipated matchup against the Green Bay Packers and Micah Parsons.
With Lamb's status uncertain, Pickens will have to quickly flush Week 3 away and bounce back if the Cowboys are to have any chance at taking down the Packers on Sunday.
