Dallas Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' live stream: Watch 'In Season: NFC East' premiere online

Dallas Cowboys fans who are used to the 24/7 soap opera that follows the team will now have some added drama to add to their week, thanks to the premiere of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East, which premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday, December 2.

The behind-the-scenes series will follow Dallas and its division rivals throughout the remainder of the season and provide some unique insight from game week and game days.

For the Cowboys, there will be a lot of storylines to follow, from the early-season struggles to injuries.

When we get to the bye week, it will be an emotional rollercoaster, with the excitement from the NFL trade deadline and the tragic death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. Then, we'll get to see the team rally together for the three-game winning streak that has led into December.

TONIGHT 🍿



The final push for the East begins - 9pm ET on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/CddM2AWxv2 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 2, 2025

It will also be interesting to see the recent rough stretch for the Eagles, when the series catches up to the season.

"Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East will follow the reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders during the final stretch of the NFL season," the official synopsis reads.

"From wins and losses to injuries and adversity, the series will capture an inside look at life in one of football’s most historic divisions. The series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber."

All of the information you need to watch Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East live online can be seen below.

'Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East' TV & viewing info

Premiere Date: Tuesday, December 2

Episode Air Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Info: HBO

Live Stream: HBO Max

How To Watch Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East Live Stream Online

If you have an HBO cable subscription or are subscribed to the streaming service, just head on over to HBO Max, type in your cable or satellite provider information, and you’re all set. If you have an internet-only subscription to HBO’s standalone streaming service HBO Max, click the link to plug in your log-in information.

Stream Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East On Phone, Tablet & Other Devices

HBO Max has you covered with an app that’s available for download on a ton of different platforms. Here are the App Store, Google Play, Amazon, and Roku links, and you can check out a full list of compatible devices here by typing in your cable or satellite provider.

