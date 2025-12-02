NFC East power rankings: Cowboys soar, close gap on Eagles entering Week 14

Week 13 is in the books, and we are just days away from the start of a new week, which will get underway when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

The Cowboys are riding a three-game winning streak, and the momentum has everyone excited for a potential NFL Playoff run.

When it comes to the NFC East, the Cowboys were the only team in the division to pick up a win in Week 13, scoring a major victory over the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

The rest of the division wasn't as lucky.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday, the Washington Commanders lost a close contest with the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants were run out of Gillette Stadium by the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

With the Cowboys approximately 48 hours from kickoff, let's take a look at how the NFC East stacks up entering Week 14.

4. New York Giants

New York Giants head coach Mike Kafka is seen on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Giants have lost seven games in a row, and their only fight for the remainder of the season will be to see whether they can find a way to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

3. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota reacts after the game against the Denver Broncos at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Commanders put up a good fight against the Broncos, and nearly escaped with an upset win. You also have to respect Dan Quinn's decision to go for the win.

At 3-9, the Commanders' season is essentially over, but at least they aren't at the bottom of the division.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

A fan watches action between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sure, the Eagles are currently in first place, but the team's stock has been plummeting. In a matter of six days, Philly blew a 21-0 lead to the Cowboys and had an uninspired outing against the Chicago Bears on Black Friday.

Philadelphia still has meetings with the Chargers and Bills on the schedule, along with two divisional clashes with the Commanders. There is a very small margin for error if the team hopes to hold off Dallas.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates by eating turkey after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys were the only NFC East team to win in Week 13, and are among the hottest teams in the entire league. If Dallas can keep its momentum rolling while the rest of the division figures outs its issues, there is a real chance that the team can sneak into first place and come away with an unexpected NFC East title.

Dallas returns to action on Thursday, December 4, against the Lions at Ford Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with the legendary Al Michaels providing play-by-play and Kirk Herbstreit on color commentary.

