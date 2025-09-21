3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating loss vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys were coming into Week 3 with all the confidence in the world after their win over the New York Giants.
Unfortunately, the Chicago Bears didn't get the memo. The Bears outclassed the Cowboys at every turn, handing Dallas their second loss of the season.
There is plenty to break down from this one. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' loss to the Bears.
1. Secondary Woes Continue
The Cowboys' secondary was a major issue in Week 2, and the unit did not get magically better before Week 3. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had four touchdown passes before the start of the fourth quarter.
2. Backbreaking Turnovers
The Cowboys had backbreaking turnovers throughout the game, including a crucial interception in the fourth quarter.
3. Pass Rush
Maybe the biggest reason the Cowboys are 1-2 is the lack of pass rush against the Bears. That's a statement that Cowboys fans were hoping not to talk about this season after he who shall not be named was traded to the Green Bay Packers.
The Cowboys gave Williams all the time in the world in the pocket, and he made this defense look like barbecue chicken.
