Dak Prescott's performance in Week 3 loss cannot happen moving forward for Cowboys
No one anticipated the Dallas Cowboys to look so sloppy in their 31-14 Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.
It was apparent early in the game that this one would not be going the Cowboys' way. The defense allowed Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to look like Troy Aikman, while the Cowboys' offense looked off balance all game.
The loss is not on the shoulders of one player, but quarterback Dak Prescott did not have the performance that is needed from the highest-paid player in the league.
MORE: 3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating loss vs. Bears
Prescott grabbed some "garbage stats" late in the fourth as he attempted to lead the team down the field for a score when the game was already out of reach. Unfortunately, that drive would end with a Prescott interception.
The stat line will show that Prescott threw two interceptions in the loss. However, the first can be blamed on wide receiver George Pickens, who basically handed the ball to the Bears' secondary.
Like I mentioned earlier, this loss is not all on Prescott. The Cowboys' defense has to take a long look in the mirror after this one. But Prescott's performance is not what you want to see out of someone the franchise has so much invested in.
MORE: Cowboys' WR CeeDee Lamb suffers potential injury on ridiculous playcall
The Cowboys are facing a crossroads as they move ahead to Week 4.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc