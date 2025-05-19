Cowboys' Micah Parsons playfully roasts new BFFs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens
CeeDee Lamb signed a massive extension with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2024 season and then put together another impressive campaign.
The fifth-year pro recorded more than 1,100 yards for the fourth season in a row while hauling in more than 100 receptions for the third. He did so despite dealing with a brutal shoulder injury throughout the year. No one else was there to consistently draw the defense's attention away from him either.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' returning defender projected to be major bust in 2025
That's not going to be the case in 2025, thanks to the addition of George Pickens. Added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens is being called the best No. 2 wide receiver Lamb has worked with. Lamb, however, doesn't agree.
Lamb and Pickens were together at Kyler Murray’s celebrity charity softball game and said there's no WR1 and WR2 combo with them. They also said it's not 1A and 1B, but rather, they give Dallas two No. 1 wide receivers.
That might be a nightmare for opposing teams, but Micah Parsons just finds the humor in it. The Dallas pass rusher shared a video of the two receivers, saying Lamb "done found a new best friend."
Dallas is coming off a frustrating 7-10 campaign. While injuries played a huge part in that, they still struggled on offense when they were fully healthy due to a lack of weapons outside of Lamb.
Pickens, as well as rookie running back Jaydon Blue, hope to change that as the Cowboys look to get back on track.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 most important Dallas Cowboys revenge games for 2025 NFL season
6 easiest games on Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL schedule
Dallas Cowboys make NFL history with unprecedented schedule stretch
Micah Parsons calls BS on Cowboys insider's claim 'handshake deal is done'
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc