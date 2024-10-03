NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 5 of 2024 season
The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 5 on Thursday, October 3, with an NFC South showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Buccaneers have been one of the season's early surprises after racing out to a 3-1 start, while the Falcons sit at 2-2 entering October.
In other primetime games, the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Steel City to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium, while the Kansas City Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints to wrap up the week on Monday Night Football.
For the early risers, there will also be an early morning game on Sunday, October 6, with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings facing off in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game on Sunday?
A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 5 of the NFL season.
NFL Week 5 Announcer Schedule
Thursday, October 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Channel: Amazon
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Sunday, October 6
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Tottenham Spurs Stadium, London, UK
Channel: NFL Network
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Jamie Erdahl, Stacey Dales
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Solider Field, Chicago, IL
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Jason Benetti, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Channel: NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Monday, October 7
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Monday, Oct. 7
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Channel: ESPN
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
