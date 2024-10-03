Cowboys Country

NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 5 of 2024 season

Who will be calling your favorite NFL team's game in Week 5?

Josh Sanchez

NBC Sports broadcasters Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.
NBC Sports broadcasters Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 5 on Thursday, October 3, with an NFC South showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Buccaneers have been one of the season's early surprises after racing out to a 3-1 start, while the Falcons sit at 2-2 entering October.

In other primetime games, the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Steel City to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium, while the Kansas City Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints to wrap up the week on Monday Night Football.

MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5

For the early risers, there will also be an early morning game on Sunday, October 6, with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings facing off in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game on Sunday?

A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 5 of the NFL season.

NFL Week 5 Announcer Schedule

Thursday, October 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Channel: Amazon

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sunday, October 6

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Tottenham Spurs Stadium, London, UK
Channel: NFL Network

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Jamie Erdahl, Stacey Dales

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Solider Field, Chicago, IL
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink

MORE: Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commander
Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels leaves the field after defeating the Cardinals. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin

MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Kyler Murra
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray delivers a pass while hit by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell. / Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Jason Bridge-Imagn Images

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Channel: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Monday, October 7

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Monday, Oct. 7
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5

Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?

3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5

Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News