NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Where do Cowboys land after toss Week 1 loss?
It feels like a lifetime since the Dallas Cowboys played their first game of the 2025 regular season. Fans got to experience a less anxiety-inducing Sunday with the Cowboys opening the season last Thursday.
Week 1 is in the books, and the league had a few surprise finishes. Did any of those finishes actually help the Cowboys' position in the latest NFL Power Rankings?
Let's take a closer look. Here are the NFL Power Rankings after Week 1.
32. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are wearing the dunce cap this week after having multiple chances to take down a hated rival on Sunday. In classic Browns fashion, the fanbase only knows pain
31. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins may have had the most dreadful performance of the week, as the team was boat raced by the Indianapolis Colts. Seats are getting warm in Miami.
30 New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will easily win the worst uniforms of the week. However, the team showed more fight than I expected during their loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Still, the team belongs in the NFL basement.
29. New York Jets
Speaking of teams that showed life, the New York Jets had a great performance in their Week 1 loss. Let's just hope this wasn't their Super Bowl.
28. New York Giants
Football in the state of New York did not bring a lot of cheers this weekend. While the New York Giants' defensive line showed dominance, this team has a few issues that need attention.
27. Carolina Panthers
After going back to check the tape, the Carolina Panthers are honestly too high in these rankings. This team is still miles away from competing in the NFC South.
26. Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward showed some flashes of brilliance in his debut. However, just like the Panthers, the Titans have work to do.
25. New England Patriots
I feel like a broken record at this point, but the New England Patriots are another team that has made strides, that also has their work cut out for them. Maybe Mike Vrabel is up for the challenge to bring back the "Patriot Way. "
24. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts may have had the most impressive performance of the week. Quarterback Daniel Jones put the word out that his career is far from over in the team's opening week win.
23. Atlanta Falcons
Heartbreak and the Atlanta Falcons go together like peanut butter and jelly. It was no surprise to see the way the Falcons lost on Sunday. It has me wondering, is the franchise really cursed?
22. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the Liam Coen era started with an impressive win over the Panthers. Will Coen be the savior who resurrects the career of quarterback Trevor Lawrence?
21. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals had more trouble with the Saints than they would like to admit. But, a win is a win. The Cardinals are still a mystery to me.
20. Seattle Seahawks
The Sam Darnold era with the Seattle Seahawks got off to a rocky start as the team dropped a tough one to the San Francisco 49ers. Still, the Seahawks proved they can compete with a playoff-caliber team.
19. Las Vega Raiders
Seahawks fans may have been a little jealous to see Pete Carroll and Geno Smith get a win in their first game with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have a long road ahead of them, but it's always nice to get a win.
18. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears being "back" was put on hold as the Minnesota Vikings ruined the party on Monday night. Still, the Bears already look better than they have in quite some time.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers used a little bit of magic to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win over the Jets in Week 1. It appears the future hall of famer still has some gas in the tank.
16. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans dropped a very physical matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The Texans should still be in the driver's seat in the AFC South, but their loss on Sunday needs to be a wake-up call.
15. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are up one spot from last week. That may sound cheap since the team lost, but the Cowboys really had a shot to take down the Eagles in the very last moments.
14. San Francisco 49ers
It wasn't pretty, but the San Francisco 49ers picked up an important divisional win on Sunday over the Seahawks. Questions surrounding Brock Purdy's abilities will continue to be a topic of discussion around this team.
13. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings got off on the right foot in J.J. McCarthy's first start under center. What awaits the Vikings next? Another prime time matchup in Week 2 with the Falcons.
12. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals may have been handed their Week 1 win over the Browns. However, that usually goes the other way for Joe Burrow and his pals. The Bengals will take whatever help they can get.
11. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos did exactly what they needed to do against the Titans. It was nothing flashy, but they took care of business. Something that great teams must learn to do.
10. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers finally got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs, and the sky is now the limit for Jim Harbaugh's squad. Will we finally see a new king of the AFC West?
9. Los Angeles Rams
The city of Los Angeles is in a lot different place than New York when it comes to football happiness. The Los Angeles Rams are going to be content with Matthew Stafford leading them to victories until his arms fall off.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Falcons, always expect fireworks. The Buccaneers got the best of their rival this time, and Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield continued to prove he is a star in this league.
7. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions were a preseason favorite for many to win the Super Bowl. However, the team had one of the worst performances of any team in Week 1. The Lions must avoid that "Same old Lions" slander.
6. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have a star in quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the second-year quarterback had his talents on full display on Sunday. This is a game Cowboys fans may dread.
5. Green Bay Packers
Wouldn't you know it, Micah Parsons got a sack in his debut with the Green Bay Packers, while the team looked like an actual threat to the NFC crown. In a few weeks, the Cowboys will get a chance to spoil the Packers' hype.
4. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs started the 2025 regular season looking just as lost as they were in the Super Bowl. I have a gut feeling that we are looking at the potential downfall of this version of the Chiefs.
3. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens lost an instant classic to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. However, there's no reason for them to feel ashamed of that loss. This has all the makings of being the AFC Championship this season.
2. Buffalo Bills
The wagons are circling, and the Buffalo Bills are looking like the cream of the crop in the AFC. This team goes as far as quarterback Josh Allen can lead them.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
It may not be the team Cowboys fans were hoping to see in the top spot, but the Philadelphia Eagles looked impressive in their Week 1 win. However, Cowboys fans can't wait for this rematch.
