Dallas Cowboys reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer for Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys made the decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers this offseason after being unable to come to terms on a contract extension.
In the deal, Dallas landed Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. As for Parsons, he ended up getting his new deal, signing an extension worth $47 million per season.
Multiple teams were willing to pay that for Parsons, and there was even one that was reportedly willing to give more to Dallas to add the explosive pass rusher. The problem is that it was a divisional rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to Jay Glazer, the Eagles were willing to give up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-rounder. There were other considerations as well, which may have been another player. In the end, Dallas said no since they didn't want to face Parsons twice per season.
While that's understandable, it's fair to ask if this would have been the better move. While it would have helped strengthen the Eagles, it could have also forced them into some tough salary cap situations down the road while taking away a lot of draft capital.
It's also fair to ask how much of a difference it would have made sending Parsons to Philly instead of Green Bay. Both teams could wind up ruining the Cowboys' season in the playoffs. Arguably, sending Parsons to the AFC would be the only true way to justify taking the lesser offer.
That said, it's true that Jerry Jones would have been ridiculed beyond belief if Parsons destroyed Dallas twice per season. That said, history won't be any more kind to him if they lose to Green Bay, or if Parsons is part of a title run with the Packers while Dallas extends their Super Bowl drought.
