Dallas Cowboys' playoff chances get no help from NFL teams in Week 13

The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the weekend off after coming up big on Thanksgiving Day with a win over the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The win swung the door wide open for the Cowboys to make a run to the NFL playoffs.

Dallas is in position to steal the NFC East title, sitting 1.5 games behind the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but their road to a Wild Card berth got more difficult on Sunday.

Entering Sunday's Week 13 action, there were four games that could have helped the Cowboys' playoff chances.

Dallas needed the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns to upset the San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Minnesota Vikings to knock off the Seattle Seahawks.

Unfortunately, it was a bloodbath and teams Dallas was rooting for went 0-4.

You hate to see it, but there's no reason to lose any hope.

The Cowboys enter December as one of the hottest teams in the league and are riding a three-game winning streak. On Thursday night, Dallas kicks off Week 14 with a game against the Detroit Lions, who sit one spot above the Cowboys in the playoff picture.

While the Cowboys didn't get help, they just need to focus on winning out. As long as Dallas takes care of their own business, a stumble by any other team could allow the Cowboys in the backdoor of the postseason.

And that's all you need. The easiest path for the Cowboys, however, remains the NFC East.

Road to the NFC East crown

What seemed like a pipe dream entering November is now well within reach. The Cowboys sit just 1.5 games out of first place in the division, with momentum on their side while the Eagles struggle to find their offensive identity.

If the Cowboys can win two games more than the Eagles in the final five weeks, the division title will be theirs, and will contine the revolving door at the top of the NFC East, extending the streak of a new division champion every season to 21 years.

Cowboys' remaining schedule: at Lions; vs. Vikings; vs. Chargers; at Commanders; at Giants

Eagles' remaining schedule: at Chargers; vs Raiders; at Commanders; at Bills; vs. Commanders

