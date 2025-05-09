NFL teams 'laughed' at idea of adding George Pickens before Cowboys trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a major splash this week by adding Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, finally giving CeeDee Lamb a running mate who will help open up the offense and create one of the best receiver tandems in the NFL.
Dallas sent a 2026 third-round pick in the NFL Draft and a 2027 fifth-round selection to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.
While there is no telling how Pickens will work out with the Cowboys, there is no denying his talent. Pickens has incredible ball skills and an unrivaled ability to control his body in the air.
However, there have been questions about his maturity and what he brings to a locker room. That's why, according to a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic, teams were hesitant and "laughed" about the idea of adding Pickens to the roster when his name was floated as a trade candidate.
It's an interesting note, but one that will only give Pickens more motivation.
Pickens has said he's in no rush to land a contract extension and his goal is to play out the season and prove that he can be a top guy in the league. If it works out for Pickens in B, not only will he be in line for a major contract extension, the Cowboys will have had their high-risk move pay off.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Let's see what he can bring to the Dallas offense in 2025.
