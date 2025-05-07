Cowboys Country

What Dallas Cowboys gave up in George Pickens trade

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash in a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, but what did they have to give up?

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens breaks a tackle by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens breaks a tackle by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys were listening to calls about adding a WR2, and they decided to make a splash.

On Wednesday, Dallas traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens to finally give CeeDee Lamb a running mate.

It was a bold trade, but one that could pay big dividends to the Cowboys offense.

But, what did the team give up?

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas gave up a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with a fifth-round selection in 2027.

In return, the Cowboys received Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Pickens was a second-round pick out of the University of Georgia, where he won the 2021 national championship.

In Dallas, Pickens brings a competitive pass catcher with great ball skills who can stretch the field opposite Lamb and create a real problem for opposing defenses. Get your popcorn ready.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

