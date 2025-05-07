What Dallas Cowboys gave up in George Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys were listening to calls about adding a WR2, and they decided to make a splash.
On Wednesday, Dallas traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens to finally give CeeDee Lamb a running mate.
It was a bold trade, but one that could pay big dividends to the Cowboys offense.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back roasts George Pickens addition
But, what did the team give up?
Dallas gave up a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with a fifth-round selection in 2027.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb teased Cowboys major addition with cryptic post
In return, the Cowboys received Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys scored major NFL Draft win thanks to Saints, insider says
Pickens was a second-round pick out of the University of Georgia, where he won the 2021 national championship.
In Dallas, Pickens brings a competitive pass catcher with great ball skills who can stretch the field opposite Lamb and create a real problem for opposing defenses. Get your popcorn ready.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching