George Pickens eager to play with CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys and offseason headlines go together like peanut butter and jelly. However, for the last couple of offseasons, it has been all about contract discussions.
But there's a new era in Dallas. The Cowboys have made Brian Schottenheimer the head coach of the franchise, and now, the team is adding more weapons for their former offensive coordinator to play with on Sundays.
The Cowboys made a major deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to bring in wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens will join All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb in an offense that should be miles ahead of what they were this past season.
On Thursday, Pickens spoke with the media in Dallas for the first time since the trade. The newest Cowboys receiver talked about what it will be like to share the field with Lamb this fall.
Pickens mentioned that teams won't be able to double everyone, leaving either he or Lamb in single coverage nearly every position.
The former second round pick would have easily had 1,000 yards receiving for the second straight season, but injuries halted Pickens from playing a full season in 2024.
Injuries were also a theme with the Cowboys, as Lamb was sidelined late last season with a shoulder injury. However, if both come into the 2025 season, Dak Prescott will have a chance to flex his muscles with one of the best receiving duos in the league.
