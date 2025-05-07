What new Cowboys WR room looks like after George Pickens Trade
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a major trade on Wednesday morning, sending a third-round pick and fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for wide receiver Georgia Pickens, filling a critical need in the process.
Pickens now heads to Dallas as their de facto No. 2 wide receiver opposite of No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb, and finally helping to take some pressure off of their top pass catcher.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb teased Cowboys major addition with cryptic post
But where does the rest of the room slide in to the equation? Let's examine what the new-look wide receiver room looks like in Arlington:
Starters: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert
Starting with the Obvious, CeeDee Lamb will retain his spot as the No. 1 option, with Pickens sliding in opposite of him and helping to stretch the field as one of the NFL's best downfield passing threats. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Pickens ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards on vertical passing routes since 2022 behind only Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson with 1,630 yards. Per Archer, he is also the only player in the NFL to average 16 yards per catch in combination with at least 2,000 yards receiving since 2022.
Sliding in as the third starter for the Cowboys will surely be Jalen Tolbert, who operated last season as the Cowboys No. 2 for the majority of the year, and hauled in 49 catches for 610 yards and seven scores. Like Pickens, Tolbert is known as more of an outside receiver who can make strong contested catches down the field, though he does have the ability to play in the slot as well, giving Dallas versatility in where he and Lamb will line up from play to play.
Second String: KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy, Jonathan Mingo
The second group for the Cowboys is an interesting one to say the least. One spot will be occupied by the diminutive yet speedy and electric KaVontae Turpin, who will be used in a variety of boutique scenarios from jet sweeps to screens or anything in between. That said, he has also improved his route running ability and down field skills, making him a legitimate NFL receiver heading into Year 3 of his career.
Elsewhere on the second line, the Cowboys have Ryan Flournoy and Jonathan Mingo, both of whom team COO Stephen Jones has been bullish on in the past for their ability to potentially be a No. 2 option next to Lamb.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back roasts George Pickens addition
Mingo, who Dallas traded for last season, has yet to find his footing with the team as of yet, and is still working to develop rapport with Dak Prescott. That said, his pedigree as a second round pick is there, and he has the talent to be a part of the offense, if he is able to put everything else together.
Meanwhile, Flournoy is perhaps the biggest unknown of the second group. Dallas picked him in Round 6 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he went on to appear in 11 games, making 10 receptions for 102 yards. Flournoy is an explosive athlete, with above average speed and ability to win downfield. He also has the handsize and body control to win on contested catches, and even shows promise as a downfield blocker. In Year 2, he could take a step forward.
Final Spot: Parris Campbell, Jalen Brooks, or Traeshon Holden
In 2025, the Cowboys will likely field six wide receivers in addition to KaVontae Turpin, who will also be their main return man on punts and kicks, leaving one spot remaining on the roster to fill by the time the regular season comes around.
As of right now, those options seem to be veteran Parris Campbell, who was part of the Eagles Super Bowl-winning team this past season, Jalen Brooks, who has been with the Cowboys since 2023, and 2025 rookie undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden out of Oregon.
MORE: Cowboys legend hypes revamped offense after George Pickens trade
Who earns that final spot remains to be seen, but Holden might be the most talented player of the group, giving him an inside track. Holden was one of the more explosive receivers in college football over the last couple of seasons, and was a major part of the Oregon offense. This past season, he had 45 catches for 718 yards and five scores, including seven catches for 116 yards and two scores in the College Football Playoff.
If Holden can put it all together in training camp and preseason, he could find himself as part of the 53-man roster.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching