George Pickens already coveted playing with Cowboys star before trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a brilliant blockbuster move on Wednesday, trading two future draft picks for wide receiver George Pickens.
It was a move that came as a surprise to many, with Dallas not typically known for making aggressive moves for star players via trade, while also drawing plenty of praise across the NFL landscape.
MORE: Updated Dallas Cowboys salary cap space after George Pickens trade
And it appears that no one is more excited about the deal than Pickens himself.
According to reports from Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Pickens was already drawn to playing with the Cowboys due to their stability in the quarterback room with Dak Prescott, as opposed to the current situation in Pittsburgh.
"From what I’ve gathered this afternoon George Pickens is excited to join the Cowboys (surprised right?) the unsettled QB situation in Pitt had him concerned about his future and while he’s immature in some areas (aren’t we all) he’s all about football," Watkins said on X. "Dallas’ settled QB situation (that’s Dak Prescott) was an attraction for him. Playing with CeeDee Lamb is something he believes will benefit him. He has tremendous respect for Tomlin. No desire for a contract extension. Willing to prove himself."
Prescott, of course, signed a brand new extension ahead of the start of the 2024 season, making him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL on average per year.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend says George Pickens is exactly what team needs
The new contract will also keep Prescott in Dallas through the 2028 season - though Dallas will have a potential out heading into 2028 as well, should they so choose.
That also means that Pickens, who has been able to put up elite stats despite never truly having a stable quarterback situation in Pittsburgh, will have a top 10 quarterback throwing him the football this season and potentially beyond the first time in his career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
What new Cowboys WR room looks like after George Pickens Trade
New Cowboys receiver George Pickens sends a strong message about his contract situation
Cowboys legend hypes revamped offense after George Pickens trade
What the Dallas Cowboys gave up in George Pickens trade