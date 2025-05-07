New Cowboys receiver George Pickens sends a strong message about his contract situation
After ignoring the wide receiver position in the 2025 NFL Draft, it seemed inevitable that the Dallas Cowboys were going to address the position group in one way or another. With their latest trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver George Pickens, the front office has now brought in a legitimate complementary wide receiver to run opposite CeeDee Lamb.
Many are speculating that Pickens, who's preparing to play out the last year of his rookie contract, would be focused on getting an extension done. Pickens reportedly has a different mindset.
Pickens has been surrounded by several stories about his demeanor in recent years, but his approach to his new opportunity and his next contract should be a welcome sight for Cowboys fans. Without looming drama about an extension, the Cowboys and PIckens can focus solely on getting him integrated with the team and with quarterback Dak Prescott.
Pickens is a big body that thrives on the boundary. 2023 was his high water mark in the NFL, catching 63 balls for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, with a mix of quarterback play from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson and a hamstring injury that saw him miss three games, Pickens saw his overall production dip slightly. Still, his body control and his big catch radius makes him an attractive outside threat.
He brings an element to the offense that the Cowboys have been missing. Now, the Cowboys depth chart figures to be Lamb, Pickens, and Jalen Tolbert, Dallas now has a solid core of receivers to work with. Dallas could still be looking to get an extension done with their new receiver, but it's great to see that there doesn't appear to be any urgency or drama surrounding it from Pickens' side of things.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching