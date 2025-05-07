Cowboys Country

Cowboys legend hypes revamped offense after George Pickens trade

The Dallas Cowboys revamped offense gets a seal of approval from Dez Bryant.

Randy Gurzi

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs for a touchdown in the second quarter in a game against the Cleveland Browns.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs for a touchdown in the second quarter in a game against the Cleveland Browns. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
After weeks of speculation, the Dallas Cowboys swung a huge trade on Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In exchange for a third-round pick (and a Day 3 swap) Dallas landed wide receiver George Pickens.

This move shores up a major concern for the Cowboys, who needed a No. 2 wide receiver to line up across from CeeDee Lamb. They not only got that in Pickens, but made their offense “dangerous” according to a former star.

Dez Bryant, who continues to keep up with his former team, praised the move on social media while sharing a picture of the revamped Dallas offense.

Bryant’s photo includes Lamb and Pickens along with quarterback Dak Prescott, tight end Jake Ferguson, and rookie running back Jaydon Blue.

Dallas is expected to use a committee at running back, but Blue should be a huge factor in the backfield. He’s easily their most explosive option and should have more success now that the receiving corps has become a huge threat.

Steelers WR George Pickens celebrates after making a catch against the Washington Commanders.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after making a catch against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Of course, Dallas will have to see how all of this talent will mesh together but it’s impossible to disagree with Bryant’s assessment. The Cowboys’ offense is far better now than it was following the draft.

