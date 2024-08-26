How Nick Chubb injury news impacts Cowboys odds in season opener
The Dallas Cowboys will have a massive test in Week 1 when they take on the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have the talent to be one of the top teams in the league. However, health has been a major issue for the team.
On Monday, Adam Schefter reported that Cleveland's star running back Nick Chubb has not been activated off the PUP list, meaning he would miss the team's first game against Dallas.
With Chubb's absence, let's take a look at the current betting odds for the game.
MORE: Cleveland Browns star looks back on his former Cowboys fandom
According to ESPN Bet, the Cleveland Browns are still 2.5-point favorites to beat the Cowboys in the season opener.
Chubb is not the only Browns player attempting to return from a lengthy injury. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will also be looking to return to the field. The seventh-year quarterback has appeared in just 12 games in the last two seasons.
So, the Browns still being favorites is still a head-scratcher.
From now until September 8, a lot can happen with those betting odds. Something tells me that the Browns' -2.5 will drastically change before kickoff.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Keeping Up w/ the Jones’: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released
Decisions, Decisions: When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?
Who Will It Be? Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale
CeeDee or No CeeDee: Lamb's latest IG post includes eye-catching song title