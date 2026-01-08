Cowboys expected to go 'big-name' hunting for next defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys are on the market for a new defensive coordinator to kick off the NFL offseason, following the decision to fire Matt Eberflus after a disappointing year.

Several teams are searching for new coaching candidates after a busy Black Monday across the league, but that won't stop the team from going after some high-profile targets.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently discussed the latest coaching buzz for all 32 teams, with some news about the Cowboys that should excite fans.

According to Fowler, Dallas is in position to take a big swing.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys are in position to hunt for a big-name defensive coordinator after firing Matt Eberflus. Minnesota's Brian Flores is on the radar, and recently fired head coaches Raheem Morris and Jonathan Gannon are available," Fowler wrote.

"Dallas feels like it has a playoff-caliber offense (second in yards per game this season) and needs someone to tie the defense together. However, people on Dallas' staff felt the defensive problems were "not all [Eberflus'] fault.' Roster reinforcements will be necessary. Something to keep in mind: Dallas rarely hires a first-time defensive coordinator. Experience is required."

While Fowler says "experience is required," Jerry Jones said he would not rule out a first-time coordinator during the team's exit press conference.

There is no telling what direction the front office will ultimately turn as it prepares for the massive overhaul on defense, but there is no denying the unit can only go up from here after fielding the league's worst pass defense this past season.

Brian Flores' 2025 Vikings defense

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During the 2025-26 season, the Vikings had the No. 3 overall defense, allowing 282.6 yards per game and 32 touchdowns. While the Cowboys had the league-worst passing defense, Minnesota ranked No. 2, allowing just 158.5 yards per game and 15 passing touchdowns.

Against the run, the Vikings fared far worse, ranking No. 21, but still ranked ahead of the No. 23 Cowboys. Minnesota allowed 1.4 yards less per game, but also 11 touchdowns fewer.

