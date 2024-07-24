Osa Odighizuwa poised to anchor Dallas Cowboys defensive line
Anchoring a successful defense requires a disruptive force on the line, and for the Dallas Cowboys, that force looks to be defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in 2024.
After steadily improving in his first two seasons, Odighizuwa is coming off a breakout year in 2023, earning a top-25 ranking among interior defensive linemen by Pro Football Focus.
Now entering his third year, Odighizuwa's experience and disruptive presence on the field makes him a natural leader for this young defensive line unit.
Last season, the former third-round pick from the 2021 draft finished the year with 46 tackles, 13 QB hits, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and 14 pressures.
Over the first three seasons of his career, the 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive tackle has accumulated 125 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 35 quarterback hits, 39 pressures, and nine sacks.
His ability to consistently "eat up double teams" and shut down running lanes will be essential for the Cowboys' defensive success under new coordinator Mike Zimmer.
Entering his fourth year, his experience and leadership qualities will be needed more than ever. After free agency, the Cowboys became very thin at DT with veterans Jonathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore now on different teams.
The Cowboys' defensive line is facing some uncertainty. Although there's still hope for Mazi Smith's development, Dallas only used a 7th-round pick on rookie Justin Rogers to address the depth in the middle. This means the immediate focus is on Odighizuwa to step up not just on the field but also to help lead and mentor some of the younger players.
It's a lot to ask of one player, but Odighizuwa's impact is crucial. His ability to become a dominant force in the middle will have a ripple effect on the entire defensive line.
